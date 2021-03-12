Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,772. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.