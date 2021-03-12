Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 659 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,637,000.

SCZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,742. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

