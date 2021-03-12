Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,783,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

