William Blair Weighs in on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT opened at $187.53 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $187.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.