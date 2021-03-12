WinCash (WCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,015.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $194,410.39 and approximately $8,015.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027527 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.