Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

