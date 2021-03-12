Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18), but opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 371,042 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £21.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.27.

Wishbone Gold Plc Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

