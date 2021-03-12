Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $38.61.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

