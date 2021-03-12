Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,394 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $179,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.30.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.72. 95,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,494. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.58 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

