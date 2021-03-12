Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $242.71 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.13 and its 200-day moving average is $229.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

