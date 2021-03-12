Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

