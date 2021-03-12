WS Management Lllp Takes $5.99 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. The Boeing comprises about 0.6% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.60. The company had a trading volume of 681,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,802. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

