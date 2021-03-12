WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

