Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,830 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.48, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

