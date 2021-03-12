X-CASH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $204,563.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 109.4% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $204,563.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003949 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,366,979,595 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

