Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $23,879,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $5,139,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

