Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

XERS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 8,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.