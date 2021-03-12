Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.34. 3,975,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,602,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

