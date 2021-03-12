Xiotri Price Hits $515.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Xiotri token can now be bought for approximately $515.00 or 0.00898645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $23,531.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00462414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00061677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00069370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.86 or 0.00545925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00077903 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance.

Buying and Selling Xiotri

