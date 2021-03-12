Xponance Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

