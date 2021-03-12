Xponance Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH opened at $364.11 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.65.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

