Xponance Inc. Purchases 691 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

