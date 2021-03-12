Xponance Inc. Purchases 74,777 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 655.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 74,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 158,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

