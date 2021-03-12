Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

AUY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,652,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

