Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,707,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,999,053. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 555.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yext by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

