Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

