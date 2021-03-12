Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 3,076,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

