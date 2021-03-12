Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after buying an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. 302,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $91.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.