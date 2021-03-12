Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 242.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLLS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 279,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,890. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $853.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

