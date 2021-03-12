Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. 41,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.