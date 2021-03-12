Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of ($2.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

