Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.02 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to post $16.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.98 million to $16.05 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $15.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $69.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 291,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

