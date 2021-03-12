Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $2,916,872 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 3,035,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,424. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

