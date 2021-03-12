Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

