Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE:RPM opened at $86.88 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

