Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.10. Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zynex by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $16.81. 21,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

