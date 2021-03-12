Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $12.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.87. 17,702,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,856,797. The company has a market cap of $627.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day moving average is $267.75. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

