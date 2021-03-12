Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

