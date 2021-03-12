Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.03. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,555. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

