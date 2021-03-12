Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.92). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to $33.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

