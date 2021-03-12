Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GDS by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $128,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. 1,248,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,787. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.35 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

