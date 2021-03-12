Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 76,096 shares worth $3,080,254. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $10,064,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

