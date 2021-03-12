Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report sales of $730.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $717.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.60 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $731.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

KSU stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

