Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.00. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 355.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $121.98. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

