Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.23). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,439.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,416 shares of company stock worth $4,269,042 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 285,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,094. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

