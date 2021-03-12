Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

