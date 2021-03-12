Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.16. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,751,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 321,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,208. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.