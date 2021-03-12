Zacks: Brokerages Expect CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CooTek (Cayman)’s earnings. CooTek (Cayman) reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CooTek (Cayman) will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CooTek (Cayman).

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CTK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,834. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.