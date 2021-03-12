Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $587.37 Million

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report $587.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.00 million and the highest is $607.56 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $601.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $976,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $115,104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.