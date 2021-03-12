Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $3.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 1,792,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

